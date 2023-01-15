Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.
The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.
To have your nonprofit organization considered for a spotlight, here's the link to an online form you can fill out:
In 2001, Happy Hairston, the late NBA basketball forward, had just finished playing a round of golf in the Dodge Shootout golf tournament at Black Diamond Ranch.
As he sat admiring the beauty of the Black Diamond development and its golf courses with Black Diamond members Al Coogler, Jay Joines, and Bob Goldburg, Hairston told them they should be proud of the Black Diamond development and golf courses.
Then he asked a pointed question: “But what are you doing for the rest of the community outside of the gates?”
That was a wake-up call for men, who, within the year, had an answer to Hairston’s challenge and established the Black Diamond Foundation.
In 2002, the Black Diamond Foundation (BDF) was incorporated and received its nonprofit charity designation from the IRS.
The ripple effect from those three men began to spread in 2002 and has continued to spread throughout Citrus County.
To-date, the foundation, with an 11-member board — nine Black Diamond Ranch residents and two from “outside the gate,” Shaunda Burdette from the Citrus County Education Foundation and Citrus County Judge Bruce Carney — has raised and distributed more than $3 million to Citrus County charities.
What organizations does Black Diamond Foundation help?
“Over the years we’ve watched the CCCCF (Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation) and the hospital board and where they give their money, which is primarily medical (and health-related) causes, and have adapted our giving more to local organizations that deal with education, food insecurity and the homeless,” said Roger Obenauf, Black Diamond Foundation board chairman.
In 2021 and 2022, BDF contributed to: Boys & Girls Club of Citrus County, Bridge 4 Veterans, Citrus Aid Cancer Foundation, Citrus County Education Foundation, Citrus County Family Resource Center, Community Food Bank, Daystar Life Center, Doctors Free Clinic, Mid Florida Homeless Coalition, Mission United/United Way, Nature Coast Ministries Dental Clinic, New Church Without Walls, St. Anne's Episcopal Church Food Pantry, SOS Food Bank, Take Stock In Children, Thanksgiving Feeding Alliance, The Path of Citrus County and YMCA Academic Enrichment.
How is the foundation funded?
Each year, about 125 Black Diamond members, residents and community business partners contribute nearly $200,000 to the foundation.
“Within our gates, basically, we pass the hat,” Obenauf said. “We get about 90% of our funding that way and the other 10% from sponsors of our events.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation held a prestigious Pro-Am golf tournament annually. Obenauf said they have since realized by “passing the hat,” they collect the same amount of money as they had from tournament proceeds.
He added, their administrative expenses are only 1.1% of total donations, so almost all the money they take in goes directly to local charities and organizations.
Many charities count on receiving BDF grants as an important part of their annual budget.
As the Black Diamond Foundation marked its 20th year, in a Jan. 13, 2022 Chronicle story,
Barbara Sprague, Community Food Bank executive director, thanked the foundation for its support. “BDF’s financial support of our trucks has allowed us to rescue food and ensure that our relief efforts are able to meet the needs of our community,” she said.
For more information about the Black Diamond Foundation, visit the website at bdfinc.org.