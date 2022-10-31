Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.
The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.
To have your nonprofit organization considered for a spotlight, here’s the link to an online form: https://www. chronicleonline.com/site/forms/nonprofit_spotlight
For more than 22 years, Vikki Spiller and her husband, Cliff, have been quietly serving the homeless population in Citrus County.
They regularly take food, clothing, hygiene items and bibles out to the homeless campsites in the woods. They drive people to the Social Security office in Ocala and have opened their own home to people to do their laundry.
Whenever they hear of someone previously homeless who has found a place to live, they help find donations of furniture and household goods.
They assist people in filling out their paperwork for a variety of things, from applying for disability benefits to getting a copy of a birth certificate.
Some might call what they do “case management,” but as Vikki Spiller explained, “We just walk alongside them, helping people however we can to get them moving forward.”
When they were members of the Salvation Army church, they headed up the cold weather overnight shelter.
Then when the Salvation Army could no longer open their facility on cold nights, the Spillers were instrumental in finding a new cold weather shelter at Nature Coast Church in Homosassa.
Three years ago, they formed a nonprofit ministry, B.A.S.I.C.S. United, which stands for Brothers And Sisters In Christ’s Service.
They see themselves as “gap fillers,” connecting people to other community resources.
“People struggle with transportation, or they don’t have a good phone or they’re not capable mentally to advocate on their own behalf, so we do a lot of advocacy, encouragement, building relationships to try and help them get to the point that they’re ready for housing,” Spiller said.
“Our whole thing is building relationships,” she said, “helping people one-on-one, breaking down walls and helping them find the resources they need to move forward, to come out of homelessness and be more self-sufficient.”
Cliff has an educational background in Christian and family counseling and Vikki, a nurse, simply loves people.
The Spillers know they can’t solve the problem of homelessness, but they can do things to help homeless people “know their worth in God’s eyes,” Vikki Spiller said.
How many people in the organization and how is it funded?
Basically, B.A.S.I.C.S. United is Vikki Spiller, husband Cliff and a handful of volunteers. The Spillers, who lived on a fixed income, use their own money and any donations they receive.
They have a shed at their Lecanto home that serves as a hygiene products and clothing closet and a food pantry.
Recently, the Inverness Rotary club gave them a grant to purchase a freezer for the shed, some groceries for the pantry and a wheelchair ramp for the shed for easier access for volunteers.
“We’re always collecting things, especially camping gear, tarps and tents, and clothing,” Vikki Spiller said, adding that a big need is for women’s clothing in smaller sizes, 0-8.
“We partner with other organizations, like God’s Shed of Love for hygiene products, and Nature Coast Church’s weekly Sunday outreach,” she said. “They feed people and let them take showers; we’re there too to (offer services). And Nature Coast Church is the cold weather shelter and we’re the coordinators for that.”
What difference do you want to make in Citrus County?
Spiller said, with so many organizations and agencies doing their own things, what she hopes to see is more unity, groups and churches coming together as one – “Brothers And Sisters In Christ’s Service.”
“Our big goal is a nightly shelter,” she said, “a place that’s big enough for office space so (organizations) can be under one roof to help the people who come to the shelter.”
What motivates you?
Spiller said she knows she won’t solve the problem of homelessness and that helping someone get into a home isn’t necessarily her definition of success.
“For us, success is working with someone who would never come to a meal or a shelter because of their social issues and then they do,” she said. “It’s seeing someone who hasn’t had an ID card in 10 years with a big smile on their face because now they have one, or seeing someone get their first apartment and knowing we were instrumental in getting them ready.
“It really does take a village,” she said, “and I love to see what happens when all the different organizations do their part and everything comes together.”