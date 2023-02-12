Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.

The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.

The Agape House

Dorothy Waldron is a regular shopper at The Agape House in Crystal River. She says the assistance is welcome. "When you have to raise kids and grandkids and all it does help out," she said. "Especially when you live on a little income like Social Secutiry."
The Agape House is situated under giant oak trees and located next to the First Baptist Church of Crystal River on North Citrus Avenue.
The Agape House is a ministry provided through the First Baptist Church of Crystal River. The Agape House Director Vanesa Douglas says the ministry serves the needy and homeless in the area providing clothes and other essentials many cannot afford.
Dot Meadows, left, and Linda Green, volunteers at The Agape House in Crystal River sort and hang clothes Thursday morning, Feb. 9. Mrs. Meadows has been volunteering at The Agape House for 23-years and said the ministry is important to her. "I like to help people in need," she said. "This is the place God send me, so this is what I do."
Dorothy Waldron exits The Agape House with a large bag of clothing items from The Agape House. She said the ministry provides much-needed assistance with raising extended family.
Many, everyday items are available for those in need at The Agape House.
Racks of shoes and boots line the walls at The Agape House in Crystal River. The Agape House is a ministry provided through The First Baptist Church of Crystal River.
Dot Meadows has volunteered at The Agape House for 23-years. Above, she speaks with fellow volunteer Linda Green.

