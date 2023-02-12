Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional.
The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.
Agape in Greek means “God’s love,” and since 1998, that has been the driving force behind the Agape House in Crystal River.
A ministry of First Baptist Church in Crystal River, the house, once a private residence in the historic downtown area of Citrus Avenue and Crystal Street, is now a place where people who are homeless or otherwise in need can get free clothing, household goods, personal care items and basic necessities.
“Everybody is welcome, everything is donated and everything is free,” said Vanesa Douglas, Agape House director.
The only thing that’s required is proof of identification and a need.
“You don’t have to be homeless to come here,” Douglas said.
The ministry began in 1998 by a woman from the church, Rosalee Kinsey, who died sometime last year.
She thought the church should do something tangible to help people who lived nearby or who lived in the woods or their vehicle.
People in the church started donating things, clothes and shoes, soap and shampoos, basic necessities to keep on hand to give to people who stopped by the church looking for help.
Douglas, who has been with Agape House for about four years, said she didn’t know when the ministry moved to the converted house they use now full-time, but it’s been quite a few years.
When you walk through the front door, you’re in the home’s former parlor. It’s bright and comfy, and someone greets you warmly.
You are welcomed as you sign in, and then you’re taken to another room in the house where someone will ask you what you need.
On one Monday, a guy came for help, riding a bike he had borrowed from someone to get there.
As he was talking to one of the volunteers, Dave Forant, he mentioned that he was looking for a job and said, “I sure could use a bike of my own.”
“I knew we had one in our shed, but when I went to get it I found out that someone else had given it to another person,” Forant said. “So, another volunteer went to a pawn shop out by Black Diamond and bought one at a good discount to give to the guy.
“Sometimes people have specific needs and we do what we can to meet them,” he said.
One of the rooms is the “crisis room” with shelves filled with toiletries and bedding, blankets and towels, dishes, pots and pans.
If you’re homeless, if your house has been flooded or you’ve had a house fire, this room has some of the things you might need to get back on your feet or provide a bit of comfort.
“We rely on donations,” Douglas said. “Whatever people donate to us, we try to find a purpose for it."
The list of things they ALWAYS need includes: sleeping bags, tents, tarps, backpacks, blankets, sheets and towels.
They also need men’s clothing in small sizes, men's shoes, junior sizes (girls) and clothing for teen boys, also children’s clothing in toddler sizes 3 and 4.
Once a person or family is registered, they can return to “shop” every 30 days.
The ministry is funded through donations from the church and sometimes a Sunday School class will do a collection drive to benefit the ministry.
They also have an annual yard sale at the church, usually in October.
The Agape House at 808 N. Citrus Ave, Crystal River, FL 34428, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
The church at 700 N. Citrus Ave, Crystal River, FL 34428, also operates a food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 5-8 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.
For information, call 352-795-7064.
Church website: www.firstbaptistcr.org.