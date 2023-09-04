If the mission of any nonprofit organization is to serve the community, then the organization has to accommodate the community’s needs.
Forty years ago, Daystar Life Center in Crystal River was just a small food pantry and clothing ministry in a house owned by St. Benedict Catholic Church.
Over the decades it has grown, today serving about 900 clients, with food and clothing assistance and emergency rent, mortgage and utilities assistance, plus a number of other services.
The need for that type of assistance has stayed constant and the number of people seeking help has increased.
However, in the two years that AnnMarie Briercheck has been Daystar’s executive director, she has noticed a change in the organization’s client base.
“More and more we’re getting a lot of working families, but because we’re only open from 9 (a.m.) to 2 (p.m.) Monday through Friday, they can’t always get here,” Briercheck said. “So, if we want to serve the community properly, we have to make sure we change to accommodate their needs.”
Three months ago, Daystar began opening on the first Saturday of the month.
“That first Saturday, we were ready, but nobody came. The next month we had about five families, and we don’t know how we’re going to do today,” Briercheck said Saturday morning, Sept. 2. “We want to get the word out that we’re here for the people who can’t get here when we’re open during the week.”
Those who come once a month can take home a month’s supply of food assistance, including fresh meat.
The well-stocked thrift store is also open on first Saturdays, so clients can get clothing vouchers to shop for clothing and shoes at the thrift store.
Also, the public can shop there on first Saturdays, which helps fund Daystar’s programs.
Daystar spends about $10,000 a month just on food for their food pantry.
“The people we have seen on Saturdays, when they learn that they can get a month’s worth of groceries so they can get through the month, you can see on their faces that it’s making such a big difference in their lives,” Briercheck said.
She also said she’s inspired by the hard-working families coming to Daystar for assistance.
“They’re working, they’re sustainable, they’re trying, and their kids are seeing that,” she said. “Their kids are seeing them go through these problems they’re having, and that’s how kids learn how to persevere. That’s why we need to be here for them.”
Also on first Saturdays, Sandy Decker, owner of Sandy’s Barber Shop in Crystal River, donates her time and services giving free haircuts.
“I’ve been a barber for a long time, and I love what I do,” Decker said. “I was at the ‘Here to Help’ event with all the nonprofits, doing haircuts that day, and I really enjoyed it … So, I’ll be here on (first) Saturdays.”
Briercheck said being in Crystal River with the damage from Hurricane Idalia, Daystar has been a site for other organizations to come and offer assistance – water from the Community Food Bank and Red Cross, meals from World Central Kitchen, even toys from the Family Resource Center.
Also, Daystar’s parking lot has free Wi-Fi available for anyone who needs Internet access 24/7, no password needed.
Daystar Life Center is at 6751 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River. Phone: 352-795-8668.
Want to help?
Current needs include donations of paper products (paper towels, toilet paper) and clean, usable clothing of all kinds, as well as basic necessities for people who have lost everything from the hurricane.