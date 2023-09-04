First Saturday haircut

Sandy Decker, owner of Sandy’s Barber Shop in Crystal River, gives Gabino Zamora a haircut Saturday, Sept. 2, at Daystar Life Center’s Fist Saturday monthly event. Zamora, who said he’s terminally ill, recently moved to Citrus County to be with family. “It feels like a breath of fresh air,” he said about his haircut. “I don’t want to look like I’m dying, and I want to look good when I do pass.”

 Nancy Kennedy / Chronicle Reporter

If the mission of any nonprofit organization is to serve the community, then the organization has to accommodate the community’s needs.

Forty years ago, Daystar Life Center in Crystal River was just a small food pantry and clothing ministry in a house owned by St. Benedict Catholic Church.

