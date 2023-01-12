Most sacred to a nonprofit organization is its purpose and mission. Equally important are the federal and state tax exemptions available to nonprofits.
Governmental agencies involved in nonprofit regulations and oversight provide financial benefits via tax exemptions not available to the for-profit business community. Tax exemptions allow a nonprofit optimal utilization of its revenue streams.
Eliminating the cash drain of paying taxes is akin to earning money. Nontaxed revenue received by a nonprofit is a considerable benefit that preserves cash. It allows a nonprofit the financial capacity to continue supporting its mission.
Nonprofits that receive the exemption benefit have an obligation to identify their sources of revenue on the Annual Information Return. Should this annual return indicate some revenue is outside its purpose and mission, UBIT (Unrelated Business Income Tax) may apply.
UBIT
Identifying and documenting sources of revenue requires appropriate IRS suggested bookkeeping practices. If one or more revenue streams record earnings not within the scope of a nonprofit’s acceptable sources of revenue, UBIT may apply.
Unrelated Business Income Tax is a liability that nonprofits pay should they unfairly compete with the for-profit businesses that pay tax on net income after expense.
For-profit businesses generate revenue, deduct the cost of doing business expenses, pay shareholder dividends and finally income tax on net earnings. This is the cost burden that exist in the for-profit business entity.
At the other end of this revenue/taxation spectrum is the nonprofit organization. They generate revenue and enjoy tax exemptions on income as long they do not compete directly with the for-profit firms that carry the tax liability.
Once a nonprofit competes directly with a for-profit business by offering the same product or service, that action creates an unfair business environment. Industry executives, thru their elected officials, made this point of unfair competition very clear. Regulatory law and IRS monitoring of nonprofits income ensued.
Annual Information Return
As a nonprofit grows its’ revenue base the importance of the Annual Information/Tax Return becomes more extensive. The sources of revenue streams must be listed and, to be sure, IRS will actively scrutinize for possible taxable income where UBIT applies.
Years ago, large nonprofits that enjoyed huge streams of income from trade shows, magazine advertising and other revenues IRS labeled as taxpaying nonprofits. Since they competed with for profit companies in certain income areas, they were required to pay taxes on net income after expenses retaining only revenue allowable from their nonprofit status.
Bottom line compliance
There are basic revenue earning considerations for nonprofits. Keep an accurate set of books. Retain all original source documents for at least seven years. Show and identify all sources of revenue. Indicate income and expenses resulting from new revenue streams. Comply with on-time reporting to IRS and your state of incorporation, county and local municipalities where required.
Dr. Frederick J. Herzog is founder and executive director of the NonProfit Resource Center in Citrus County. He can be reached via email to fherzog@tampabay.rr.com or phone, 847-899-9000.