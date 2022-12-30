Citrus County Fire Rescue CCFR Logo
Citrus County Fire Rescue

Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to early morning structure fire Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Homosassa, where a family evacuated a residential structure before the arrival of fire crews, according to a CCFR news release.

Crews from Connell Heights, Homosassa, Hernando, Pine Ridge, and a Safety Captain responded to the residential structure fire at 3:53 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 27, on South Hazelton Terrace in Homosassa, where a single story residential structure was found with heavy smoke coming from the eaves, said CCFR spokeswoman Cortney Marsh.

