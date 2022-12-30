Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to early morning structure fire Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Homosassa, where a family evacuated a residential structure before the arrival of fire crews, according to a CCFR news release.
Crews from Connell Heights, Homosassa, Hernando, Pine Ridge, and a Safety Captain responded to the residential structure fire at 3:53 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 27, on South Hazelton Terrace in Homosassa, where a single story residential structure was found with heavy smoke coming from the eaves, said CCFR spokeswoman Cortney Marsh.
A 360 of the property was conducted and an offensive attack was initiated. The tenant advised everyone was safely out of the residence. Fire appeared to be primarily in the attic area above the kitchen and hallway to the bedrooms. Marsh said the tenant advised firefighters she awoke to smoke inside the residence, evacuated and called for assistance from the neighbor’s house.
The fire was brought under control as of 4:20 a.m., Marsh said. Upon investigating, the cause is unable to be determined but is believed to be accidental and appears to have started in the kitchen. No injuries were reported.
Damage was estimated at approximately $100,000 to include property and contents, Marsh said. The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the displaced family. The power company arrived on scene to disconnect power. The owner of the residence was contacted and advised of the situation. The last unit cleared the scene at 5:55.
For information about Citrus County Fire Rescue visit www.citruscountyfire.com or on Facebook @Citrus County Fire Rescue or Twitter @citruscofire.