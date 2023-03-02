Enforcement signs should be going up soon along part of the Homosassa River letting boaters know that excessive noise will not be tolerated.
Folks who live off the Homosassa have long complained of excessively loud music and noise from boaters in the waters near their homes.
County commissioners last July unanimously amended the current noise ordinance in an effort to cut down the noise pollution along the Homosassa River. They also passed a resolution giving the board the authority to create a noise-sensitive zone along part of the river.
On Tuesday, commissioners amended it to clarify the new regulations pertain only to the Homosassa River and are to satisfy a Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) request that makes it explicit the ordinance has nothing to do with boat muffler noises.
“I think with this change we will finally have the FWC’s blessing and your aquatics department will be able to move forward with getting signs put up,” county attorney Denise Dymond Lyn said.
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office will be responsible for enforcement.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard gave props to Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach for helping move the process along.
“I think it's important to note that this is enforceable now in this area and that as soon as we can get those signs up that will help,” Schlabach said.
Other board members concurred.
“I think it’s outstanding that this will finally come to fruition,” Commissioner Holly Davis said.
