Enforcement signs should be going up soon along part of the Homosassa River letting boaters know that excessive noise will not be tolerated.

Folks who live off the Homosassa have long complained of excessively loud music and noise from boaters in the waters near their homes.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.