The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) has taken the precautionary step of issuing a no-swim advisory for Fort Island Beach due to concerns about water quality. The advisory has been put in place after routine monitoring detected higher-than-acceptable levels of enteric bacteria (enterococci) in the waters.
The Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program, administered by DOH-Citrus, has been conducting weekly saltwater beach water quality assessments at Fort Island Gulf Beach. The recent water samples collected have shown elevated levels of enteric bacteria, which are typically found in the intestinal tracts of humans and animals. Elevated levels of these bacteria can indicate an increased risk of health issues, including infections and rashes, for individuals who come into contact with the contaminated water.