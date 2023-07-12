The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) has issued a No Swim Advisory for the waters at Fort Island Beach. This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public, and swimming is not recommended.
DOH-Citrus has been conducting saltwater beach water quality monitoring at Fort Island Gulf Beach once a week, through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. The water samples are being analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci), that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, and which may indicate increased risk of human disease, infections, or rashes.