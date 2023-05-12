As of April 26, the county stopped issuing new building permits for three months at Inverness Village Unit 4.
The idea was to give county commissioners time to dig deeper into the road and drainage mess that has plagued that community for years.
Growth Management Director Eric Landon told commissioners Thursday that he implemented the no-permit issuance per their directions.
“Since the last meeting, no permits have gone out of any kind,” he said.
Landon said those that had previously begun - certificates of occupancy and inspections - will still be processed.
“But nothing new has gone out the door,” he said.
“We continue to go out there (Inverness Village) weekly if not daily to check for silt fence, trash and land-clearing,” Landon added.
Landon said a special master in June will hear a handful of cases regarding land clearing at the site, unless they are resolved by then.
“The special master will hear those and (they) could potentially have a daily fine while they’re out of compliance,” he said.
The board is also asking another law firm to look at the possibility of such things as a long-term moratorium on issuing permits and to inform the county of its rights and responsibilities concerning the roads
County attorney Denise Dymond Lyn told the board Thursday that she is getting a retainer agreement signed to bring before the board.
Residents have been urging commissioners at several meetings over the year to repair their roads, which are some of the worst in the county.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
