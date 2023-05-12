Inverness Village roads

Some of the roads in the Inverness Village neighborhood have become difficult to drive upon due to their poor condition.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

As of April 26, the county stopped issuing new building permits for three months at Inverness Village Unit 4.

The idea was to give county commissioners time to dig deeper into the road and drainage mess that has plagued that community for years.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.