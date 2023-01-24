Crystal River City Hall File Photo

Crystal River City Hall pictured along U.S. 19 in Crystal River.

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

The proposed food truck court has shuttered its windows and the kitchen is closed.

The Crystal River City Council voted against a city zoning change that would have allowed applicants to create outdoor food courts with food trucks and other amenities such as picnic tables, pavilions, parking and restrooms.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Ken Brown

Brown
Cindi Guy

Guy
Robert Holmes

Holmes
Pat Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.