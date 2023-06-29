No malaria reported in Citrus County-mosquito

No malaria cases have been reported in Citrus County.

Malaria cases reported in Sarasota County, no reports in Citrus County

Four individuals in Sarasota County have recently contracted malaria. Thankfully, all of them have received treatment and fully recovered.There have been no reports of malaria cases in Citrus County, according to Jennifer Siem, System Director of Marketing & Public Relations at Bravera Health Seven Rivers in Crystal River.

