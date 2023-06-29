Malaria cases reported in Sarasota County, no reports in Citrus County
Four individuals in Sarasota County have recently contracted malaria. Thankfully, all of them have received treatment and fully recovered.There have been no reports of malaria cases in Citrus County, according to Jennifer Siem, System Director of Marketing & Public Relations at Bravera Health Seven Rivers in Crystal River.
In response to an inquiry from the Chronicle, Siem stated, "Bravera Health Seven Rivers is not currently caring for any patients with malaria." The Citrus County division of the
Florida Department of Health's Lecanto office also confirmed that no cases of malaria have been reported in the county.
Minimizing the Risk of Infection
As a precautionary measure, the Florida Department of Health has issued a statewide advisory for mosquito-borne illnesses. They urge people to take preventive measures, such as applying mosquito repellent, avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants whenever possible. This advice is particularly important during sunrise and sunset when mosquitoes are most active.
The Florida Department of Health is conducting surveillance for various mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, chikungunya, and dengue. It is crucial to report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, as they may have been infected by diseases such as malaria or avian flu. At the time of writing, no response had been received from the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission regarding any reports of dead birds.
To minimize the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses, individuals can follow the "Drain and Cover" approach, which includes the following steps:
Remove water from containers such as garbage cans, gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, and flowerpots.
Dispose of old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances, and any unused items.
Empty and clean birdbaths and pet water bowls at least once or twice per week.
Protect boats and vehicles from rain by using tarps that do not collect water.
Maintain appropriate chlorine levels in swimming pools.
Empty kiddie wading/swimming pools when not in use.
Other preventative measures include installing or repairing screens on windows, doors, porches, and patios. For those residing in inadequately air-conditioned or screened locations, bed netting can be used as an additional safeguard against mosquitoes.
When using repellents, it is important to exercise caution. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, and IR3535 are deemed effective. However, it is essential to follow these guidelines:
Carefully read and follow the instructions on the label for proper application.
Apply repellent to exposed skin or clothing, avoiding application under clothing.
Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin but do not apply directly to the skin.
Ensure the repellent is age-appropriate and safe for children. Lemon oil of eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol should not be used on children under the age of three. DEET should not be used on children younger than two months old.
Avoid applying repellents to children's hands or directly on children. Instead, parents should apply the repellent to their own hands first and then transfer it to the child's skin and clothing.
Recognizing Malaria Symptoms
If you suspect you may have contracted malaria, watch out for flu-like symptoms, including fever, chills, sweats, headache, nausea, vomiting, and body aches. Prompt medical attention is crucial, as malaria is a significant health concern. Annually, it affects around 219 million people worldwide, resulting in an estimated death toll of 660,000, primarily affecting children in Africa.