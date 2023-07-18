There still has been no break in the investigation to identify the boat operator – or the passengers reported to have been seen onboard – who struck Jason Wetmore on July 6.
“Unfortunately, I don’t have anything new to report,” Ashley Williams, a public information officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the Chronicle. “We have received a high column of tips and our officers are looking into them but nothing has led us to identifying the vessel operator yet.”
On that date, Wetmore was with his girlfriend Nicole Burko and their children scalloping.
After a long day, the children were on a raft, resting, as the adults continued harvesting. Their dive flag was prominently displayed, according to Burko.
As she dived to retrieve a scallop she heard the sound of an engine roaring by, so she held onto the bottom of the water, approximately 7 feet deep.
When the boat engine shifted into neutral, she resurfaced. She said that the people in the boat looked briefly at the scene and then rapidly fled. This was corroborated by other eyewitnesses.
She heard Wetmore’s screams and feared the worst, that his legs may have been amputated. These weren’t, but the injuries were severe.
It was later learned that his injuries could have been worse had he not been able to dive just in time.
Nonetheless, Wetmore’s injuries included broken bones, deep muscle trauma, other propeller cuts, and the most serious injury of all, his heel bone completely sliced off.