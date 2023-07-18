There still has been no break in the investigation to identify the boat operator – or the passengers reported to have been seen onboard – who struck Jason Wetmore on July 6.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have anything new to report,” Ashley Williams, a public information officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the Chronicle. “We have received a high column of tips and our officers are looking into them but nothing has led us to identifying the vessel operator yet.”

