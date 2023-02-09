Inverness’ first Sunny Cooter Country Jam is ending on a sour and final note.
After the three-day music event in October came in over budget, failed to generate the revenues hoped for, and left its promotor asking Inverness for more money if he was to hold another Cooter Jam in 2023, city officials decided to look elsewhere.
Inverness City Manager Eric Williams told his city council bosses that he and his staff needed to start planning now for the popular October event.
While traditionally a two or three-day attraction in Inverness, Williams this year said he wanted to try something new.
“Our goal is to have a month of events,” he said during this week’s regularly scheduled council meeting.
Williams told the council he wrote the promoter who organized 2022’s first Inverness’ Cooter Country Jam and wrote that the city council was moving forward with its own October plans, but that the promoter was still welcome to organize musical events other times during 2023.
The letter to promotor Steve Pritchard, and the city council’s green light to Williams, put an end to another Sunny Cooter Country Jam in 2023.
The city and Pritchard earlier in 2022 agreed to try the three-day-long country jam for three years, with Pritchard predicting that the event would likely lose money its first year, break even the second year, and hopefully by the third year be profitable. For the city’s part, the council contributed $40,000 in 2022 and allowed Pritchard to organize the event at Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks, hire musical acts, vendors, and sell tickets, and collect the revenues.
Soon after the event, Pritchard came to the council saying he had lost more money than anticipated and needed an additional $40,000 from the city, financial help from the county, would need to reduce the number of days of the country jam event, and offer fewer bands.
In addition, city officials went to the Tourist Development Board to ask if it could contribute, given that the country jam attracted thousands of people, many staying in local hotels, shopping locally, and eating in area restaurants.
Williams wrote Pritchard that when it came to the country jam, it was best each side go its own way.
“The city council is not inclined to increase its contribution beyond the $40,000 agreed upon for the event in 2022 and the County TDC did not show interest in being a financial participant to the needed degree at its January meeting,” Williams wrote. “Given the city has commenced to looking at alternative options for the October event.”
“Though the city is moving in a different direction for the October timeframe, we would consider a proposal …for another time during the year.”
For several years the city hosted its Cooter Festival, consisting of carnival rides, music, and vendors. But attendance over the years declined and the city continued to foot the bill on its own.
City staff say they are confident there is public appetite for live music downtown and will continue to include it as a main draw come October.
Williams cites the city’s Feb. 4 Small Town Saturday Night that included a disc jockey followed by two bands, including 7 Bridges, an Eagles tribute band.
The promotor of the event was Steve Schurdell, owner of several area radio stations, who used federal grant money to help pay for the event, meaning there was little cost to Inverness government.
Williams said he anticipated several hundred people would likely attend. Pleasantly surprised, he reported that thousands of visitors came to the downtown to enjoy the music.