County commissioners late Wednesday afternoon declared a local state of emergency for Citrus County in advance of Nicole, which was upgraded to a hurricane.
This action is strictly precautionary. Residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding or those in potentially unsafe structures due to prolonged wind, are advised to implement their personal safety plans.
Nicole's track as of 6 p.m. Wednesday remained unchanged, with the National Weather Service (NWS) expecting 2-4 inches of rain for the county. Citrus can also expect a storm surge of 3-5 feet and potential sustained winds of 70 mph.
Citrus County is still under tropical-storm and storm-surge warnings.
The Sheriff's Office citizen information lines are open through 6 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. For information on the storm, call (352) 249-2775.
At a news conference in Tallahassee, Gov. Ron DeSantis said winds were the biggest concern and and significant power outages could occur, but that 16,000 linemen were on standby to restore power, as well as 600 guardsmen and seven search and rescue teams.
“It will affect huge parts of the state of Florida all day,” DeSantis said of the storm’s expected landing.
Forty-five of Florida’s 67 counties were under a state of emergency declaration.
Florida Division of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie said Floridians should expect possible tornadoes, rip currents and flash flooding.
If Nicole moves into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, the Nature Coast and Citrus County could see a storm surge of 3 to 5 feet.
Lane Schneider, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said the track nudged slightly in the last 24 hours.
As Nicole continues to approach Florida, it strengthened to a hurricane before making landfall along the east coast, according to the NWS. After landfall, the center of the storm is forecast to track northwest across the state before curving northeast and moving up along the east coast by this weekend.
The county opened two self-serve sandbag sites at Homosassa Community Park, 4210 S. Grandmarch Ave. and Bicentennial Park, 501 N. Baseball Point, Crystal River.
Self-serve sites are open 24 hours but are not monitored overnight for availability of supplies. Residents need to bring a shovel.
All Citrus County Schools will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10. This includes all after-school programs and extra-curricular activities for today, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10.
Due to this closure, the last two half days before Christmas break, Thursday and Friday, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, will now be full days of school.
All schools and offices are scheduled to be closed on Friday for Veterans Day.
The College of Central Florida will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, and in-person and online classes are cancelled at all campuses. Scheduled activities have also been cancelled.
Any college activities scheduled for Saturday will proceed unless otherwise announced.
Any school closures will be announced to all families via automated phone calls and email, as well as our website and social media.
All Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) offices will close Thursday due to potential impacts from Nicole, and were previously scheduled to be closed Friday for Veterans Day.
For more information about SWFWMD meeting cancellations, visit WaterMatters.org.
The Chronicle will provide updates throughout the day. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.