County commissioners late Wednesday afternoon declared a local state of emergency for Citrus County in advance of Nicole, which was upgraded to a hurricane.

This action is strictly precautionary. Residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding or those in potentially unsafe structures due to prolonged wind, are advised to implement their personal safety plans.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

Tags