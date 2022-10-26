Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC) located at 1201 W. Main St., Inverness, will host an Open House event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 12:30-2:30 pm.

Interested persons are invited to visit the college, meet the instructors, visit classrooms and shops, ask questions, enroll in classes, and learn more about WTC and the programs it offers.

