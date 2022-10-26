Withlacoochee Technical College (WTC) located at 1201 W. Main St., Inverness, will host an Open House event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 12:30-2:30 pm.
Interested persons are invited to visit the college, meet the instructors, visit classrooms and shops, ask questions, enroll in classes, and learn more about WTC and the programs it offers.
Most programs at WTC can be completed in one school year or less.
Among the more than 20 career and technical education programs offered are medical assisting, nursing assistant (articulated), cosmetology, medical coder/biller, industrial machinery controls technician, automotive service technology, professional culinary arts and hospitality, technology support services, and massage therapy.
Additional programs offered include adult education such as GED(r) preparation and English for speakers of other languages (ESOL). Law enforcement and corrections training are available through our Public Safety Academy.