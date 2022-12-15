Join American Legion Riders Chapter 237 and Veterans 4 A Cause on a police-escorted ride to Bushnell National Ceremony during the annual Wreaths for Our Fallen Heroes event on Dec. 18.
Join American Legion Riders Chapter 237 and Veterans 4 A Cause on a police-escorted ride to Bushnell National Ceremony during the annual Wreaths for Our Fallen Heroes event on Dec. 18.
Registration will be at 9:30 a.m. and KSU at 10 a.m.
They will line up at Crystal Harley-Davidson and take the wreaths to Bushnell to place on gravesites.
For the past four year, they have honored veterans by placing wreaths at an isolated area of Bushnell National Ceremony for the holidays to ensure that veterans and families are not forgotten.