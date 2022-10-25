Withlacoochee Area Writers Association (WAWA) will hold a workshop Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Crystal River Regional Library for those interested in writing fiction.
WAWA is a group of published and unpublished authors, some with years of study and experience. Members bring a range of strengths and insights on what it takes to start, write, and finish a novel. Workshop topics will include motivation, self-editing, and ways to keep readers interested.
The group will critique paragraphs and first pages brought in by aspiring writers, offering suggestions. Those attending the workshop are asked to put a sample of their writing on a flash drive so it can be viewed on a monitor.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Those who are just curious about writing and writers are also invited. The group will answer any questions.
This activity is part of the celebration of National Novel Writing Month at the Crystal River Regional Library. For more information, contact Lynn Sholes or wawa.writing@gmail.com.