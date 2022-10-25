Withlacoochee Area Writers Association (WAWA) will hold a workshop Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Crystal River Regional Library for those interested in writing fiction.

WAWA is a group of published and unpublished authors, some with years of study and experience. Members bring a range of strengths and insights on what it takes to start, write, and finish a novel. Workshop topics will include motivation, self-editing, and ways to keep readers interested.

