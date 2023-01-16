While the winter months may be upon us, Florida still has plants blooming and thriving. If you are looking to add some new plants to your current garden visit the Homosassa branch or the Floral City branch to participate in their monthly swaps.
Bring any plants you have an abundance of, or that you no longer plan to keep in your garden. You can then swap them with other gardeners. It is a great way to meet other plant enthusiasts and learn about the plants that grow well here in Citrus County. The next plant swaps will be held in the community room at the Homosassa branch on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and outside the Floral City branch on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.