After meeting with Hernando's director of the Family Resource Center, a bin has been set up at VFW Post 4252 in Hernando, where the helicopter is on Route 200, for donations to help more than 2,000 Citrus County children this Christmas.
The director explained that each child on their list will receive a blanket, sheets, a set of clothes and a toy. Also, blankets and sheets are the hardest donations to receive.
The age ranges are anywhere from a small child to almost 18, however, the ages of 3-12 are predominant for toys. The Center will begin wrapping the gifts this September and donations need to begin.
Those planning to support these children should keep in mind that they’re very young and like cool designs or some sort of cartoon on their bedding.
Items can be dropped off at VFW Post 4252 from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week. For any questions, email cornhusker69@yahoo.com or call 352-726-3339 and ask for Matt Winn or John Stewart.