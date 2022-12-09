After meeting with Hernando's director of the Family Resource Center, a bin has been set up at VFW Post 4252 in Hernando, where the helicopter is on Route 200, for donations to help more than 2,000 Citrus County children this Christmas.

The director explained that each child on their list will receive a blanket, sheets, a set of clothes and a toy. Also, blankets and sheets are the hardest donations to receive. 

