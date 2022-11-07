The 30th annual Veterans Day Parade and 11th Hour Memorial Service will be Friday, Nov. 11, in the city of Inverness, honoring the nation’s veterans with a special salute to Global War on Terror veterans of Afghanistan and Iraq.
The Veterans Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. The parade will proceed from the Citrus High School parking lot along West Main Street (State Road 44) to Nine Pine Avenue to Courthouse Square, pass by the Reviewing Area on the north side of the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum and terminate in the county courthouse parking lot on Martin Luther King Avenue.