New to boating, new to the area, or a seasoned veteran needing a refresher. Whatever the reason, a good working knowledge of safe boating skills is needed to avoid what could be a catastrophe on the water.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Homosassa is here to help learn or refresh necessary boating skills. Register to take the Coast Guard approved “About Boating Safely” course which is being offered in a virtual learning format.
Join their experienced team on Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Nov. 11, from 6:45-9:15 p.m. from the comfort of home.
Those who successfully complete the test will receive the required Florida Safe Boaters card from FWC and possibly be eligible for discounts on boat insurance.
The course is being offered at a cost of $40 which includes a textbook, payable by cash or check prior to the course date. They will apply a discount for family members sharing a book.