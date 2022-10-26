New to boating, new to the area, or a seasoned veteran needing a refresher. Whatever the reason, a good working knowledge of safe boating skills is needed to avoid what could be a catastrophe on the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Homosassa is here to help learn or refresh necessary boating skills. Register to take the Coast Guard approved “About Boating Safely” course which is being offered in a virtual learning format.

