CC Boat and trailer ready for the long haul

A boat and trailer ready for the long haul. Trailering your boat to your favorite waters can produce unforgettable and rewarding experiences, or it can produce a monumental headache! The difference lies in the precautions and common- sense techniques that are used when towing your vessel.

 Special to the Chronicle

Every day as I travel around Citrus County, I cannot help but notice the increasing number of people towing their boats to and from our local waters.

Most drivers do a good job of preparing their boat and trailer for towing but a few I have noticed have become a little careless. Perhaps because they feel that since they are only going to be towing their boat a short distance to a local launch facility, they really do not have to take the extra few moments to be certain their trailer is properly secured to the tow vehicle.

