The city of Inverness will host a number of events over the weekend celebrating the life of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here’s the lineup for the 2023 Inverness “Unity Starts in the Heart” MLK events, Saturday through Monday, Jan. 14-16:
• 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14: Gilbert King, author of “Devil in the Grove,” will speak about his Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the infamous 1949 Lake County rape case and the wrongly accused four Black teens known as the Groveland Boys.
Also, local historians, Jim Anderson and Althea Franklin, will speak about the cultural history of Inverness.
• 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15: Gospel Music Festival at Solid Rock Church of God, 972 N. Christy Way (off Independence Blvd near U.S. 41 N), Inverness.
This free event features music and dance from local groups and individuals including Redemption Point Church, the Ovations, Melanie Whitelaw, Vonn Smith (dance), Randolph Bellamy on keyboard, and the Unity Community Choir, made up of singers from churches in Inverness, Hernando and Floral City.
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16: Annual MLK Freedom Unity Walk and presentation.
Gather at the Valerie Theatre Plaza at 9 a.m. to walk to Liberty Park for presentations and festivities, including music groups, singing and poetry throughout the day and Zumba at 11:20 a.m.