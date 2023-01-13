The city of Inverness will host a number of events over the weekend celebrating the life of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here’s the lineup for the 2023 Inverness “Unity Starts in the Heart” MLK events, Saturday through Monday, Jan. 14-16:

• 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14: Gilbert King, author of “Devil in the Grove,” will speak about his Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the infamous 1949 Lake County rape case and the wrongly accused four Black teens known as the Groveland Boys.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle