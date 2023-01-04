An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. on Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 4:57 pm
An Inverness ukulele group is holding weekly jam sessions to share techniques and gather new songs.
Jams will be held from 3-4 p.m. on Fridays at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
All ukulele enthusiasts are invited to join the group for this free jam time.
The next gatherings will be on Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, and so on weekly.