Savion Harris

On July 28, two people from Crystal River who were the targets of an armed robbery reported a shooting as they were on their way to a hospital, since one of the victims had been shot in the hip; the incident occurred at the residence in Crystal River of the victim who was wounded.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation, Savion Harris, 20, and Semaj Shackleford, 15, both of Marion County, were driven to the victim's home to assumingly engage in the private sale of several firearms. During the sale discussions, Shackleford pulled a pistol from his waistband, pointing it at the two victims saying, "This is a stick-up."

