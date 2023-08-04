On July 28, two people from Crystal River who were the targets of an armed robbery reported a shooting as they were on their way to a hospital, since one of the victims had been shot in the hip; the incident occurred at the residence in Crystal River of the victim who was wounded.
According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation, Savion Harris, 20, and Semaj Shackleford, 15, both of Marion County, were driven to the victim's home to assumingly engage in the private sale of several firearms. During the sale discussions, Shackleford pulled a pistol from his waistband, pointing it at the two victims saying, "This is a stick-up."
In response, one of the victims pulled out a handgun and warned Shackleford to drop his weapon. Shackleford instead chose to shoot one of the victims, striking him in the hip. The victim fired back as he was falling to the ground. Harris then fled the scene, carrying several of the victim's guns.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Fearing for his life and already shot by Shackleford, the victim managed to retrieve another nearby firearm and subsequently shot at the suspects as they fled the scene, still in possession of the multiple firearms stolen.
Soon after the initial 911 call from the victims, a second 911 call was received, requesting EMS for two males with possible gunshot wounds in a nearby area.
Deputies responded to the location given by the caller and located both suspects and a disabled vehicle, matching the one described by the victims. One of the suspects was transported to the hospital due to gunshot wounds. The other was treated on scene and immediately taken into custody; a representative with the Sheriff’s Office communications team could not comment whether the two 911 calls were related.
As a result of the investigation, the following arrests have been made:
• Harris has been charged with Armed Robbery. His bond has been set at $50,000.
• Shackleford has been charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder; Armed Robbery. He is in custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice and is being held without bond at this time.