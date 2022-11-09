Homosassa River Alliance scraps meeting
The Homosassa River Alliance meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, has been cancelled due to Hurricane Nicole. The next meeting date is yet to be announced.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Windy with a few showers possible. High 68F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tropical storm conditions possible. Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 66F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 3:02 pm
The Homosassa River Alliance meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, has been cancelled due to Hurricane Nicole. The next meeting date is yet to be announced.
Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Waste Management will suspend collection service Thursday, Nov. 10. Collection service resumption schedules will vary by city and county.
Unincorporated Citrus County will be serviced on a one-day delay. Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, and Friday customers on Saturday.
City of Inverness customers will be serviced on a one-day delay. Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, and Friday customers on Saturday.
Crystal River Friday residential customers will be serviced on Saturday.
Due to weather impacts related to the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole on Thursday and Friday, organizers of the 30th annual Veterans Day Parade and 11th Hour Memorial Service scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, have been canceled.
The tenth annual Paychecks for Patriots Job Fair scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be postponed until Wednesday, Nov. 30. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County Public Library headquarters in Ocala.
All CareerSource CLM offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, due to potential storm hazards, as well as Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Normal operations resume at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.