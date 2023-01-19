Josh Wooten, president and CEO of the Citrus Chamber of Commerce, will address members and guests at the meeting of the TOO FAR Water & Natural Resources organization at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at TOO FAR’s headquarters building, 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness.
A Florida native who has called Citrus County home since 1984, Wooten has led the Chamber since 2009. He was instrumental in establishing Keep Citrus County Beautiful and has served on numerous regional water boards and environmental advisory groups.