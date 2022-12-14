Award-winning nature photographer Gary Kuhl will be the guest speaker at the 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, meeting of TOO FAR.
Kuhn, a favorite speaker who brings scenes and wildlife to his audience in such a way that they often feel they have viewed the subject in person, always draws an eager audience.
TOO FAR is an environmental organization dedicated to informing the public about local water issues and the beauty of the Nature Coast.
The meeting is one week earlier than usual due to the Christmas holidays.
Prior to the meeting at TOO FAR’s headquarters building, 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness, a ham and scalloped potato dinner will be offered for a donation of $10. The meeting, as well as the meal, is open to the public.
For more information, call 352-634-4216.