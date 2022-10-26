Michael Weirich, a professional fishing guide who has spearheaded an effort to obtain funding to clean up a portion of Lake Henderson and improve the waters for fishing and navigation, will be the guest speaker at TOO FAR Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m.

Weirich has chaired a TOO FAR committee that has worked for more than two years to obtain state funding for a pilot project, an effort that resulted recently in a $4.2 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

