Michael Weirich, a professional fishing guide who has spearheaded an effort to obtain funding to clean up a portion of Lake Henderson and improve the waters for fishing and navigation, will be the guest speaker at TOO FAR Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m.
Weirich has chaired a TOO FAR committee that has worked for more than two years to obtain state funding for a pilot project, an effort that resulted recently in a $4.2 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The grant money will be used to clear muck and vegetation in a 26-acre area of Lake Henderson just off Gospel Island Road. Weirich will share background on how the project came about and when work might begin.
Prior to the meeting at TOO FAR’s headquarters building, 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness, a lasagna dinner will be offered for a donation of $10. The meeting, as well as the meal, are open to the public.
For more information, call 352-634-4216.