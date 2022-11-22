The Citrus County Supervisor of Elections office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Normal hours of operation and services will resume Monday, Nov. 28.
Election information and voter registration applications are available on the website at votecitrus.gov.