The Supervisor of Elections office will be holding outreach events and participating in community festivals coming up: from 9 to 11 a.m., Jan. 12, at the Inverness Government Center, 212 W. Main St., Inverness; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 15, at the 2023 Manatee Festival in downtown Crystal River; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Fest 2023 Celebration, 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
These are convenient ways for Citrus County residents to register to vote, make changes to their voter record, or update their signature while enjoying family fun events.