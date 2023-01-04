The Second Sunday Sunset Drum Circle will begin at 4 p.m. Jan. 8 at Fort Island Gulf Beach, 16000 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River, at the last picnic shelter.
This is a free community event and everyone is welcome including children under supervision. If it is raining at start time at the beach, the event will be canceled.
This drum circle is starting its 16th year at the beach, roughly two hours before sunset and occurs every month on the second Sunday.
Everyone is urged to participate, but those who don't should leave the main circle in front for drummers so they can better communicate. The circle nearest the paved sidewalk is for the drummers with large or multiple drums.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Bring drums, flutes, small percussion toys and some dancing feet, as well as a chair and bug spray and a beverage.
This is a family friendly event. Park rules prohibit dogs, alcohol, smoking and ground fires.
For more information, call Charlotte at 352-344-8009 (leave a message) or check them out on Facebook under Citrus County Drum Circle.