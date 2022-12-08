Plan to attend the St. Benedict Catholic Church Art, Craft & Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the church, 455 S. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.

This event is free to the public. Start the day outside admiring a large array of antique cars. There will be judging of these cars, and attendees can take part by submitting their favorite for a People's Choice Award.

