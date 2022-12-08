Plan to attend the St. Benedict Catholic Church Art, Craft & Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the church, 455 S. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
This event is free to the public. Start the day outside admiring a large array of antique cars. There will be judging of these cars, and attendees can take part by submitting their favorite for a People's Choice Award.
Enjoy the artists and crafters along the sidewalk and inside Hilgert Hall. There are more than 50 artists and crafters people can pick up a gift from for someone special or a decoration for home.
There are woodworks, pine needle baskets, jewelry, wreaths, ornaments, authors, and painters all with handmade items. There will be a 50/50 drawing at the end of the day, and raffles for art & craft items throughout the day.
Hot dogs, drinks, chips and baked goods will be available for purchase.
For information, contact Sally Krasny at 352-503-4144 or Janet Thomas at 352-795-8090.