Join the next virtual Sierra Club Adventure Coast meeting from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, via Zoom.
Hank Farrell, a member of the Villages Chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby, will be the guest speaker.
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 makes the single largest investment in climate and energy in American history, enabling America to tackle the climate crisis, advancing environmental justice, securing America’s position as a world leader in domestic clean energy manufacturing, and putting the United States on a pathway to achieving the Biden Administration’s climate goals, including a net-zero economy by 2050, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Farrell will provide an overview of the IRA, what it does and how it benefits the climate, and how individuals can benefit and help implement it.
Register online in advance at tinyurl.com/3xb9wx5k. After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent.
For more information, email adventurecoast@florida.sierraclub.org or call 352-277-3330.