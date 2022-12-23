Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) has suspended all non-emergent dog intakes and will not perform dog adoptions until further notice. The suspension is a preventative measure in response to an upper respiratory outbreak at the shelter, which is also happening in other counties. There is no vaccine available for this virus; therefore, the only appropriate response is to isolate potentially sick and exposed animals to prevent the spread.
CCAS, which is closed through Monday, will continue intake and care of sick or injured dogs, cruelty case intakes, cat intake and adoptions, product and license sales, and to return stray dogs to their homes.