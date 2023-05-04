Twice a week, the Salvation Army of Citrus County’s mobile canteen serves hot meals to anyone who needs one.
Twice a week, the Salvation Army of Citrus County’s mobile canteen serves hot meals to anyone who needs one.
From 1 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday the canteen is at Daystar Life Center, 6751 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy., Crystal River, FL 34429.
From 1 to 4 p.m. each Wednesday, the canteen is at the Homosassa Lions Club, 3705 S. Indiana Terrace, Homosassa, FL 34448 (off Homosassa Trail).
Meals are prepared each week by the Withlacoochee Technical College culinary department.
For those interested in volunteering for this program, or any other volunteer opportunity, call The Salvation Army at 352-513-4960 or 352-461-9580. Email: hank.harwell@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
