Salvation Army Mobile Canteen

Salvation Army of Citrus County mobile food canteen.

Twice a week, the Salvation Army of Citrus County’s mobile canteen serves hot meals to anyone who needs one.

From 1 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday the canteen is at Daystar Life Center, 6751 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy., Crystal River, FL 34429.

