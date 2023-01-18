The Rotary Club of Downtown Inverness will host a presentation by rock journalist and paranormal researcher Maxim W. Furek at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The Hernando author will discuss his book, "The Sheppton Mythology," during a special presentation and book signing at Cattle Dog Coffee Roasters, 210B Tompkins St., Inverness.

