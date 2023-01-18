The Rotary Club of Downtown Inverness will host a presentation by rock journalist and paranormal researcher Maxim W. Furek at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.
The Hernando author will discuss his book, "The Sheppton Mythology," during a special presentation and book signing at Cattle Dog Coffee Roasters, 210B Tompkins St., Inverness.
Furek’s book investigates supernatural themes during the deadly 1963 Sheppton, Pennsylvania, mining disaster. His book details Pope John XXIII’s alleged miracle, humanoid creatures, and the Sheppton rescue technology that saved 33 Chilean copper miners, as documented in the film “The 33.”
Furek was featured on Exploring the Bizarre and interviewed on Darkness on the Edge of Town, Darkness Radio, Dark Sun Rising, and Midnight in the Desert. In addition, he is a contributor to Fate Magazine, Normal Paranormal, and Paranormal Underground, and is a member of the Citrus Writers literary group.
For more information, contact Rotary president Cami Plaisted at 352-697-2394.