Citrus County, in conjunction with the Red Cross, has opened a shelter for families and individuals displaced by Hurricane Idalia at The Bin Spot, 1520 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. 

The shelter has air-conditioned space to stay overnight, also food, showers and restroom facilities. Families can stay overnight in the shelter, but they don’t have to. It can serve as a respite location.

