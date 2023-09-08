red cross

On Friday, the Red Cross announced that they will be opening a shelter for Citrus County residents displaced by Hurricane Idalia at The Bin Spot, 1520 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.

The time has not been set, but watch for information on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RedCrossCentralFlorida.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.

Tags