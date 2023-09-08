On Friday, the Red Cross announced that they will be opening a shelter for Citrus County residents displaced by Hurricane Idalia at The Bin Spot, 1520 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
Pets are welcome, in crates if available.
Cots and blankets will be provided, also showers, meals and disaster health, disaster mental health and spiritual services.
Also, the Red Cross Individual Financial Assistance program for people whose home has been destroyed will begin Monday, Sept. 11.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.