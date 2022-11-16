Bring your rods and reels and dancing shoes as the King of the Bay fishing tournament and Festival take center stage Friday and Saturday at Pete’s Pier, 1 SW 1st, Crystal River.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, with booths, food, and live music, before resuming at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. The festival closes each night at 9 pm.

