Bring your rods and reels and dancing shoes as the King of the Bay fishing tournament and Festival take center stage Friday and Saturday at Pete’s Pier, 1 SW 1st, Crystal River.
The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, with booths, food, and live music, before resuming at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. The festival closes each night at 9 pm.
The festival will include booths of interest to all with free boat rides, food trucks and a petting zoo. Admission is $5/person at the gate with free parking.
Pete’s Pier is the largest freshwater marina in Crystal River and ideally located in the heart of King’s Bay.
The fishing tournament features two categories. Anglers in the redfish/trout competition are vying for $20,000 in cash prizes including $10,000 guaranteed payout for first place for overall division winner.