The Citrus County Chronicle is seeking nominees for 2021 Nonprofit Organization of the Year.
While all nominations are considered, preference is usually given to contributions that are above and beyond the role one organization plays in its day-to-day community efforts.
Nominations should be no more than 200 words or less. Email nominations to Editor Jeff Bryan at jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com; or, mail to Jeff Bryan, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429 by Dec. 15. Nominations received after Dec. 18 will not be considered.