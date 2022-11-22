Experience the magic and mystery of the holiday season during the Nights of Lights to be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10 at Fort Cooper State Park, 3100 S. Old Floral City Road, Inverness.
The trails, trees, pavilion and social hall will be decked out in colorful holiday lights and decorations. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will welcome children each night.
Refreshments will be served both nights in the park pavilion and holiday music will be broadcast along the trails.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
No entrance fee will be charged. Instead, visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped toy for the Citrus United Basket of Inverness or pet food for the Citrus County Animal Services.
Last year, more than 3,000 people attended this popular event and donated more than 3,300 pounds of groceries, 60 unwrapped toys and more than 520 pounds of pet food.
The Friends of Fort Cooper, the Citizen Support Organization for the State Park, hope to surpass these numbers this year. For further information, call 352-726-0315.