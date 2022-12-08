Experience the magic and mystery of the holiday season during the Nights of Lights to be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10 at Fort Cooper State Park, 3100 S. Old Floral City Road, Inverness.

The trails, trees, pavilion and social hall will be decked out in colorful holiday lights and decorations. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will welcome children each night.

