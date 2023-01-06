Come join the New York Club of Citrus County for their first lunch for the New Year at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the American Legion Post 155, 6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River.
Lunch is always on the third Tuesday of the month. The January speaker will be from the Citrus County Senior Program.
It is $18 per person, tax and tip included. Drinks available from the bar.
Deadline to RSVP is Saturday, Jan. 7. For any questions about the lunch, call Veronica at 352-445-1997.
Those interested in joining, call Marie at 845-667-2900. Dues are $10 per person, per season. Members don't have to be from New York to join.
Donations for CASA will be accepted during the lunch. Any everyday necessities for women, men, children and pets are needed, including cleaning products, used cell phones and cartridges.