Skip the line at the Tax Collector’s Office and renew vehicle registrations at the self-service kiosk located inside the Shoppes of Citrus Hill Publix.
Using this touch screen technology, the kiosk allows pay by credit card to receive vehicle registrations and decals in less than two minutes.
Simply enter a registration renewal notice PIN or license plate number and the date of birth of the first registered owner, pay fees via credit or debit card and the registration form and license plate decal prints immediately.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
An additional 2.3% third-party fee applies when using a credit or debit card, plus a $3.95 kiosk fee.
Registration renewals can be renewed at a self-service kiosk only if the registration has no stops or holds and does not require a new license plate to be issued. If current insurance is not on file this will also deter renewing at the kiosk as well.
For more information, visit citrustc.us. The Tax Collector’s Office does not retain any portion of the third-party fees.