A new before- and after-school care program will begin Jan. 9 for Citrus Springs Elementary School students at North Oak KidCare.
North Oak has over 30 years' experience in caring for the children in the community. KidCare is located in the KidZone at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs.
A Citrus County School bus will provide transportation to the school from the church facility and back in the afternoon. The program is licensed and insured. Workers are background screened and trained.
Mornings begin at 7 a.m. and the bus picks the students up at 9 a.m. They return at 4 p.m. and there is a structured afternoon with a homework room and outside recreation when the weather permits until parents/guardians pick up by 6 p.m.
A full-day schedule for school holidays includes games, crafts, Bible time as well as outside activities. (Full days are by registration only.) An Open House will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, and Friday, Jan. 6 so that parents can view the facilities, meet the director and register at that time. Payment is required in advance.
There is an opening limit of 20 students. While more may be added later, it’s best to secure a spot for your child(ren) as soon as possible.