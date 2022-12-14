The Nature Coast Community Band (NCCB) is looking for a new conductor to begin in July 2023.
NCCB was established in 2009, and all members of the NCCB are volunteer musicians from varied walks of life. Musicians range in age from 15-94.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 4:31 pm
40 of the musicians have degrees in music, 25 are active or retired band directors and several are composers. The band is accustomed to playing grade four, five and six music literature.
The conductor is a paid position and hired under a contract for services.
Interested candidates should email or mail a letter of interest, a resume and any other pertinent information no later than Dec. 31 to be considered for an interview and podium audition.
Interviews and podium auditions will be scheduled between March and May 2023. Send resume and other information to email cnbd@icloud.com or by mail to NATURE COAST COMMUNITY BAND, 1199 E. Cleveland St., Hernando, FL 34442.
For more information and a full list of required qualifications for the position of conductor/music director, visit the NCCB website at naturecoastcommunityband.com.