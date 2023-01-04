The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) fishing club is lining up a powerhouse of speakers for their early new year meetings.
Starting off the list is Captain CA Richardson who will be the featured speaker at the Jan. 9 meeting. Richardson is the host of the popular TV fishing show FlatsCastTV. His unique way of articulating his fishing expertise to his audiences through colorful fishing stories and technical experiences is unmatched.
He will be followed at the club’s Feb. 13 meeting by Captain William Toney, a renown fourth generation fishing guide on the Homosassa River. Toney is one of the most respected and admired guides on the Nature Coast.
The club holds their monthly meetings the second Monday of each month starting at 7 p.m. in the meeting room of the Moose Lodge on Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa.
This 22-year-old fishing club invites prospective members to join them. Membership forms are available at the meetings and other information is available on the club Facebook page under Nature Coast Anglers.