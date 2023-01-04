The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) fishing club is lining up a powerhouse of speakers for their early new year meetings.

Starting off the list is Captain CA Richardson who will be the featured speaker at the Jan. 9 meeting. Richardson is the host of the popular TV fishing show FlatsCastTV. His unique way of articulating his fishing expertise to his audiences through colorful fishing stories and technical experiences is unmatched.

