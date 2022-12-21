Don your finest 1920s attire for Two Pence/Under Siege Enterprises Inc.’s “Funeral for a Gangster,” a murder/mystery dinner show slated Jan. 16, 2023, at the Inverness Moose No. 2112 Lodge.

Hosted by the American/Canadian Snowbirds Club, doors will open for the show at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. On the menu is a bacon and chicken wrap with onion rings and dessert. Cash bar.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle