Don your finest 1920s attire for Two Pence/Under Siege Enterprises Inc.’s “Funeral for a Gangster,” a murder/mystery dinner show slated Jan. 16, 2023, at the Inverness Moose No. 2112 Lodge.
Hosted by the American/Canadian Snowbirds Club, doors will open for the show at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. On the menu is a bacon and chicken wrap with onion rings and dessert. Cash bar.
In addition to the show and meal, there will be door prizes and a “booze basket” drawing. Prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed couple in ’20s attire.
Seating is limited to 50 tickets only; last day to purchase a ticket is Dec. 31. Nonrefundable tickets are $25 per person.
Those who attend are asked to enter via the side door.
For more information, call Linda Houston Pribble at 352-563-0140.